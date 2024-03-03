Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVY opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

