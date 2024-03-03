Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.29. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

