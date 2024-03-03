AXQ Capital LP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. 5,233,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

