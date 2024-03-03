AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,810 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

JKHY traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 392,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

