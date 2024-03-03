AXQ Capital LP Buys 3,000 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,336. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

