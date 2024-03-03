AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,500 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.81. 1,984,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

