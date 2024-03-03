AXQ Capital LP Invests $773,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NVO traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 5,447,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,616. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $557.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

