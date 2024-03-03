AXQ Capital LP Makes New $831,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.88. 9,366,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

