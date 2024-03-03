AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

