AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.8 %

Flowserve stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 835,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

