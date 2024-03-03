AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $537.80. The company had a trading volume of 513,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,157. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $539.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

