Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $335.15. 883,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

