Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,686. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

