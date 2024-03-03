Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

