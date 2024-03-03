Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.95. 651,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.07. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $274.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.