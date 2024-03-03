Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,053. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.