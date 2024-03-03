Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 295.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 359.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

