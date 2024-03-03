Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.63. 1,748,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,483. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

