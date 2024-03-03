Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.99. 1,262,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

