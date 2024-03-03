Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,586 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.52. 1,003,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.75. The company has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

