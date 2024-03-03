Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,272 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 908,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

