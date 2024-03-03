Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

