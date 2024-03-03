Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
AZRGF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.
About Azrieli Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.