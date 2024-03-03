Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.06). Approximately 133,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 273,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.99).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Baltic Classifieds Group

In related news, insider Justinas imkus sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £4,280,000 ($5,428,716.39). Corporate insiders own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

