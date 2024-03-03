Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Banc of California by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Banc of California by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

