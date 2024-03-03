BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

