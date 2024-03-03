Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 65.6% in February

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

