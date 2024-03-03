Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $19,552.50 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,839 shares in the company, valued at $964,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 118,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 150,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
