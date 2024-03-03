Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $19,552.50 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
