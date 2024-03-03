Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.
About Bangkok Bank Public
Featured Stories
