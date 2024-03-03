Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 2,406,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.5 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.27.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.