Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$133.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

