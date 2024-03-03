Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.70.

BMO stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$132.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

