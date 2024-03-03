Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 60,000 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 116.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,641. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.