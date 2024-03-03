Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 11,961 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after buying an additional 11,663,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.