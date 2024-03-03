Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 953,598 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953,598 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.5 %

PCG stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.