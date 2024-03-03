Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $4.78 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $39,559,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,452,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $133.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.