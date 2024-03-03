Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

