Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 93,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,965,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Banzai International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

