Barclays Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $132.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.54 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.