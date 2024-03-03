Barclays Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $13.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

