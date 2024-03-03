Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.0% to UNCH yr/yr or $7.206 billion to $7.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 606,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

