Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 109,518 shares trading hands.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$40.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

