Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 13,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

