Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BBGI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

