Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 834.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 834.33 ($10.58).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.80) to GBX 860 ($10.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEZ

Insider Activity at Beazley

Beazley Price Performance

In other Beazley news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,064.54). 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON BEZ opened at GBX 666 ($8.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 677 ($8.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 555.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.40.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.