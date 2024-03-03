Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,629 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $938,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.31. 1,735,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,133. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

