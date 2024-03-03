Bentley Systems’ (BSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

