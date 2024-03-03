BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Up 3.6%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

BeWhere Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

