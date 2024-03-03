B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after purchasing an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -86.36%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

