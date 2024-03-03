Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $332.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

